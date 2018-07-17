Official: Alarm did not go off after suspects broke into Office of the Courts building

An official with the state Administrative Office of the Courts said the building alarm was not triggered after two suspects broke in through a side door early Monday.
That’s according to Ramsey Radwan, management services division director for the Office of the Courts. Olympia police responded to the 1200 block of Quince Street Southeast about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The burglary happened in “Building 2,” which is home to case management and data warehousing systems that serve courts throughout the state. About 90 people work in the building across two floors. An employee showed up about 5 a.m. Monday and noticed that things were in disarray.
Radwan said they are looking into why the alarms did not go off, and they also are taking inventory of items that might have been stolen, including possible state property and personal items, including cash from employee desks. A vending machine also was broken into, he said.
Radwan characterized the burglary this way: “It doesn’t appear to be an organized theft ring, but it’s also not kids messing around.”
Security camera footage showed two suspects: One suspect was wearing a bandana, while the other suspect had picked up a Halloween mask from an employee desk and put it on his head.
The two suspects were covered up at times, but other times during the burglary they were not, Radwan said.
Detectives have been assigned to the case, Olympia police Lt. Sam Costello said.
