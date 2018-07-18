Wildlife officials want to move some mountain goats from Olympic National Park -- and kill the rest

The National Park Sevice and other agencies want to remove as many goats as possible from Olympic National Park and relocate them to the North Cascades. Under the plan, the remaining animals would be shot to eradicate them from the park.
