Wildlife officials want to move some mountain goats from Olympic National Park -- and kill the rest
The National Park Sevice and other agencies want to remove as many goats as possible from Olympic National Park and relocate them to the North Cascades. Under the plan, the remaining animals would be shot to eradicate them from the park.
Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon in Rochester and Yelm. Here, West Thurston Fire responds to a brush fire in Rochester.
Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.
Lee Boyd Malvo, who received multiple life sentences for his role in the 2002 "Beltway sniper" killings, may have his fate decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. He faces resentencing because he was only 17 years old when he was first sentenced.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Miami-Dade police in Florida are looking for a man who filmed himself setting off a firework inside a Dollar Tree store near The Falls mall in southwest Miami-Dade on July 4th. The social media prankster goes by Doogang3x on Instagram.