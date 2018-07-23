Fact check: Did local lawmaker secretly steer money from children with disabilities to her fiance?

State Rep. Michelle Caldier, R-Port Orchard, has faced fierce opposition in her reelection bid from Randy Boss, a Republican who is challenging the 26th Legislative District lawmaker.
Boss has distributed fliers related to a complaint against Caldier that recently was dismissed by the state’s Legislative Ethics Board, and he has been joined by an independent group who launched a video advertisement on the same subject.
Both involve a request for money in the state’s construction budget made by Caldier on behalf of the Arc of the Peninsulas in Kitsap County, which serves children with disabilities. Caldier’s fiance, Chris Tibbs, is the CEO of the branch.
The Claim: The ad paid for by Boss says that $80,555 in state money was “meant to go to children with disabilities” as part of the construction budget, but that Caldier “secretly gave it to her fiance instead.”
The video says Caldier “secretly” steered money to her fiance’s organization and then covered it up.
The Facts: In 2017, Caldier did make a construction budget request, asking for $80,555 for various repairs to Arc’s building. That led to a complaint alleging Caldier “used her position as a legislator to benefit herself and her fiance” and failed to properly disclose her relationship to Tibbs, according to Ethics Board records.
She later voted for the capital budget, which contained the money.
In its ruling, however, the Ethics Board dismissed the complaint, saying Caldier had no conflicts of interest and was not required to disclose the connection between Tibbs and the Arc since he didn’t personally benefit in any way. Caldier also said she told a key lawmaker of their relationship and the budget request. The lawmaker, Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis, backed up her account in an interview Monday.
“The Arc funding will be used strictly for capital expenses; Chris Tibbs will not see a salary increase or bonus as a result of the capital appropriation,” the board’s ruling says.
It also notes the Arc of the Peninsulas has not yet received the money, which was delayed in part after a political fight over the capital budget. Caldier said the money will mainly go to a new air-conditioning system.
The board went further, saying in essence that Caldier’s capital budget request was exactly what lawmakers should be doing with their time at the Capitol.
Caldier said air conditioning helps people with disabilities who may have medical issues and are sensitive to heat. Ethics Board documents show the Bremerton mayor also wanted the upgrades in order to use part of the Arc facilities as an “emergency cooling/heating center.” The building needed HVAC upgrades to accomplish that.
“I think supporting an air-conditioning unit for the Arc — I think that’s a good use of taxpayer dollars,” she said.
Boss stood by the ads, saying Caldier’s actions were still secretive and that she should have recused herself from the vote and disclosed her relationship to Tibbs.
Boss also told The News Tribune on Friday that the ethics complaint had been appealed. When contacted to confirm the appeal, Jennifer Strus, counsel to the Ethics Board, contradicted Boss, saying one hadn’t been filed.
The Conclusion: False. While Caldier did make the request, money was not steered away from children with disabilities and secretly given to Tibbs. It eventually will help pay for upgrades to a building serving children with disabilities.
