A youngster enjoys the season opening day Sunday July 5th at the Tenino Sandstone Quarry Pool as he steps off the high diving board as folks of all ages looked to stay cool Sunday on one of the region’s hottest days of the year to date. The picturesque pool is scheduled to be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7pm until Sept. 6th.
A youngster enjoys the season opening day Sunday July 5th at the Tenino Sandstone Quarry Pool as he steps off the high diving board as folks of all ages looked to stay cool Sunday on one of the region’s hottest days of the year to date. The picturesque pool is scheduled to be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7pm until Sept. 6th. Steve Bloom Staff photographer
A youngster enjoys the season opening day Sunday July 5th at the Tenino Sandstone Quarry Pool as he steps off the high diving board as folks of all ages looked to stay cool Sunday on one of the region’s hottest days of the year to date. The picturesque pool is scheduled to be open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7pm until Sept. 6th. Steve Bloom Staff photographer

Local

Tenino Quarry Pool renovation gets Thurston County grant money

The Chronicle, Centralia

July 21, 2018 03:19 PM

The city of Tenino has finalized an agreement with Thurston County for up to $215,707 in grant money to be used to renovate theTenino Quarry Pool.

That work could be completed as soon as summer 2019.

The funds are part of a federally funded Community Development Block Grant administered by the Thurston County Department of Public Health and Social Services through its Housing and Community Renewal Program. Tenino will pay $81,793 toward the project for a total cost of $297,500, according to the contract between the two parties.

Pumps and mechanical filters in the deep end of the pool will be replaced. Safety features will be added as well as mechanisms to make the pool more environmentally friendly. A sun deck and a true kiddie pool are also expected to be part of the renovation.

Finalizing the agreement between the county and the city will allow the latter to start soliciting construction bids with an eye launching the project in September.

The pool is currently open from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Sept. 2. For more information, visit www.ci.tenino.wa.us/Quarry–Swimming–Pool

  Comments  