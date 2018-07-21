Tenino Quarry Pool renovation gets Thurston County grant money

The city of Tenino has finalized an agreement with Thurston County for up to $215,707 in grant money to be used to renovate theTenino Quarry Pool.
That work could be completed as soon as summer 2019.
The funds are part of a federally funded Community Development Block Grant administered by the Thurston County Department of Public Health and Social Services through its Housing and Community Renewal Program. Tenino will pay $81,793 toward the project for a total cost of $297,500, according to the contract between the two parties.
Pumps and mechanical filters in the deep end of the pool will be replaced. Safety features will be added as well as mechanisms to make the pool more environmentally friendly. A sun deck and a true kiddie pool are also expected to be part of the renovation.
Finalizing the agreement between the county and the city will allow the latter to start soliciting construction bids with an eye launching the project in September.
The pool is currently open from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday until Sept. 2. For more information, visit www.ci.tenino.wa.us/Quarry–Swimming–Pool
