Man found dead near Martin Way and Ensign Road in Olympia

The body of a 27-year-old man was found about 1:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Martin Way East and Ensign Road Northeast, according to Olympia police.
Olympia police estimated the body had been there for about 24 hours.
“There was no sign of foul play,” Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday.
The cause of death was thought to be suicide, he said.
A man’s body also was found in the same area last month, but closer to Thurston County Animal Services.
Lower said there was no connection between the two bodies being found in the same area.
