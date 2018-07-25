Federal Way football player dies after collapsing at team workout, officials say

A student and football player at Federal Way High School died Tuesday afternoon after he collapsed at an organized team activity, South King Fire and Rescue confirmed.
The player, identified on social media as lineman Allen Harris, a soon-to-be junior, was running wind sprints with teammates when he collapsed.
He went into cardiac arrest, Battalion Chief Joel Barrett said, and was unconscious when fire crews arrived at about 4 p.m.
Crews performed CPR on Harris, but could not revive him, Barrett said. Harris was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, where he later died.
Staff members, coaches and teammates at Federal Way took to social media Tuesday evening to offer their condolences.
Federal Way assistant coach Elijah Miller wrote a series of tweets, referring to Harris as one of his favorite kids.
“Life isn’t fair ... doesn’t seem real,” he wrote.
Teammate Trey Davis dedicated Federal Way’s season to Harris in a tweet. Teammate Poet Grayson tweeted that Harris was a hard worker and “always made people laugh.”
Mane T. Tuiaana, a paraeducator at Federal Way who also instructs the high school’s Pacific Islanders Club, wrote on his Facebook and Instagram pages about Harris’ “infectious smile that never faded even in our toughest moments.”
“I have never come across anyone with as big a heart as our brother Allen Harris,” he wrote. “Allen is our most dedicated dancer, no questions asked!
“With no Samoan ancestry, Allen was not only able to learn the art of Siva Samoa but he was on his way to mastering it. He was always looking for ways to improve himself for the sake of the team.”
Federal Way Public Schools issued a statement about Harris on Wednesday morning.
“On behalf of the Superintendent, School Board, and the entire Federal Way Public Schools family, we’d like to express our condolences and deepest sympathies to the family and those who knew this young man,” the statement reads. “Our hearts are with them as they deal with this loss.”
The school district will suspend outdoor activities for the next 72 hours to examine its student safety protocols for summer workouts, the release says.
Communication will continue with the high school communities in Federal Way, the release says.
“We are all heartsick to hear of this news, including of course, the coaching staff who all spend time every day with these players and know them all well,” Superintendent Dr. Tammy Campbell wrote in a letter to parents and families of high school students.
“Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of this young man, and we are doing all we can to offer help at this time of grief.”
