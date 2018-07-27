Come one, come all if you want to work at the state fair (and maybe run into Macklemore)

It’s that time again.
The Washington State Fair will hold a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (July 31) at the Washington State Fair Expo Hall, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup.
Hundreds of job openings will need to be filled for this year’s fair, scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 23. Ticket sellers, lot attendants, shuttle drivers, docents and sanitation and janitorial positions are among those available.
Applicants must be at least 18 and must show two forms of identification, including either a birth certificate or Social Security card.
More information is available at www.thefair.com/participate/employment.
This year’s entertainment includes Chicago (Aug. 31), Toby Keith (Sept. 15) and Macklemore (Sept. 21). The full lineup is at www.thefair.com/concerts
