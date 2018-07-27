What the audio of Cohen and Trump could reveal

Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.
The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.
Allen Harris, a soon-to-be junior student and football player at Federal Way High School, died Tuesday afternoon after he collapsed at an organized team activity. He's shown joking with friends recently in this video.
Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.
More than 50 people joined a flash mob at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to urge people to stop using plastic straws, which hurts marine life. They changed the lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" song to "Skip the Straw."
The National Park Sevice and other agencies want to remove as many goats as possible from Olympic National Park and relocate them to the North Cascades. Under the plan, the remaining animals would be shot to eradicate them from the park.
Brush fires that sparked Tuesday at opposite ends of Thurston County are keeping area fire crews busy this afternoon in Rochester and Yelm. Here, West Thurston Fire responds to a brush fire in Rochester.