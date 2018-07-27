State Patrol trooper crashes into fleeing wrong-way driver on state Route 512

A stolen vehicle that was driven the wrong way on state Route 512 to elude authorities was rammed by a Washington State Patrol trooper Friday.
The incident began when Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a stolen 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 33-year-old Sumner resident.
When the Blazer drove onto the freeway in the wrong direction, deputies terminated the chase west of 94th Avenue East in Puyallup, the State Patrol said.
Trooper Pedro Bidot, 33, was driving west in a 2017 Ford Explorer about 1:45 p.m. when he was notified of the vehicle.
Bidot initiated a rolling slowdown to minimize harm to drivers behind him. When the fleeing vehicle approached his, Bidot rammed it, trooper Guy Gill said.
“It’s a very brave move to put himself in harm’s way,” Gill said.
The two vehicles ended up in the far left lane.
Bidot was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup to be checked out.
The driver of the Blazer and a 22-year-old passenger in it both had outstanding warrants, Gill said.
The incident is still under investigation and charges were pending.
