Rochester church opens thrift store to raise money for its clothing and food charities

The Rochester United Methodist Church has opened a thrift shop to help fund its benevolent activities such as the Rochester Community Clothing Closet and Sue B’s Community Kitchen.
Sue Davis, who volunteers with the church, said it often receives donations of household items such as sporting goods and appliances along with donations to the clothing closet. Items such as books, toys and artwork also will be available at the store.
Clothing will not be sold, as it is already given out for free via the clothing closet program.
The thrift store will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays every other weekend through August.
“We’re trying to reach people in the area who need the stuff we have and can’t afford very much,” Davis said. “We’ve had some really nice stuff donated, too. It kind of blows our socks off.”
For more information, visit www.rochestermethodist.org
