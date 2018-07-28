Special Olympics softball is all about fun

Hit the diamond with the Thurston County Giants as they play Metro Parks Tacoma in the Special Olympics Washington's Southwest Regional Softball Tournament at LBA Park in Olympia.
By
Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Arts & Culture

Tacoma Art Museum smashes through

Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

Entertainment

Yelm UFO Fest: An out-of-this-world event

The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.

‘We believe a lot of secrets died with him’

News

‘We believe a lot of secrets died with him’

Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.