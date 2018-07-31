Marty McClendon calls opponent ‘not a Christian’ during 2016 TV appearance

A woman was shot when a man opened fire inside a Winco grocery store on July 30, 2018 in Richland, Wash. Initial reports stated that several shots were fired at about 7:40 p.m., though police later said it may have just been one shot.
Smoke from the Carr Fire and other wildfires in California and Oregon has drifted north to Washington and across Idaho, creating hazy skies across the region. Take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution.
Brooke Benaroya Dickson uses a gold painted sledge to break a pane of glass between the new Benaroya Wing to the existing Tacoma Art Museum, July 26, 2018. She is the granddaughter of donor Rebecca Benaroya.
The two-part Fri-Sunday event includes a Cosmic Symposium in an air-conditioned tent where UFO experts will be presenting and a festival featuring live music, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides and other family fun.
Allen Harris, a soon-to-be junior student and football player at Federal Way High School, died Tuesday afternoon after he collapsed at an organized team activity. He's shown joking with friends recently in this video.
Steven Powell, a convicted sex offender and father of Josh Powell — who killed sons Charlie and Braden in a house fire in 2012 and is believed to have killed his wife Susan Powell in 2009 — died at a Tacoma hospital this week.
More than 50 people joined a flash mob at Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to urge people to stop using plastic straws, which hurts marine life. They changed the lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" song to "Skip the Straw."