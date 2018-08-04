Dr. Wood: Moms need support to keep breastfeeding, which benefits them and babies

This year’s theme for World Breastfeeding Week is “Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life.” The celebration, which takes place around the globe Aug. 1-7, encourages, supports, and celebrates breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding offers optimal nutrition to babies, is always ready to eat, and has significant health benefits for moms and babies. In more ways than one, it really is a foundation for a healthy life.
We know that breastfeeding has strong positive health effects. Infants who breastfeed have reduced risks of asthma, obesity, type 2 diabetes, ear and respiratory infections, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Beyond baby’s health, breastfeeding also has health benefits for mom. Breastfeeding can help lower a mother’s risk of type 2 diabetes, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer. According to research out of Britain, it also can reduce a mother’s risk of heart disease and stroke.
In Washington state, more than 90 percent of moms begin breastfeeding when the baby is born. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends breastfeeding for at least one year and continuation of breastfeeding for as long as is mutually desired by mother and baby.
But many mothers report that they stop breastfeeding before they really want to. This typically happens in two critical points postpartum: in the first few days after birth, and when a woman transitions back to work outside of the home.
The first few days after delivering are critical for breastfeeding success. If a new mom is having problems breastfeeding, she can get help! There are some excellent resources available in Thurston County. One resource is the South Sound Breastfeeding Network Resource Guide that lists local resources for lactation consultants, classes, pumps and supplies that can help. For women who have trouble producing enough breastmilk, or who are unable to breastfeed, there are certified breast milk banks that can help.
Another excellent resource for breastfeeding parents or parents-to-be is La Leche League (LLL) International. LLL works to offer breastfeeding support for all aspects of breastfeeding. In Thurston County, they are available by phone or text at 360-975-4826, or by email at lalecheleagueolympia@gmail.com . They also hold twice-a-month in-person meetings for breastfeeding families. Find out more at www.lllofwa.org
The Family Support Center hosts a weekly Drop In Group from 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This group is free; there is no sign up or membership required. A person experienced in helping breastfeeding families is always available to answer questions. This is a safe space for breastfeeding families to gather for support and discussion, and to share information. This group originally began as a partnership between SeaMar WIC, South Sound Breastfeeding Network and the Providence St. Peter Foundation, and now is sponsored by the Family Support Center.
The Office of Women’s Health also has a lot of useful information, and resources for new mothers.
The other time women need support for breastfeeding happens during their transition back into the workforce. Going back to work can distract new mothers from taking care of themselves. It is important to drink plenty of water while you working, so you have plenty of milk when you do feed your baby. If you have to be away from your baby while working, consider pumping your milk, and storing it safely.
Breastfeeding is now supported by law in all 50 states, and the Affordable Care Act of 2010 requires most health insurance plans to cover the cost of a breast pump as a part of women’s health services.
Additionally, the Fair Labor Standards Act protects breastfeeding employees. Employers understand that supporting breastfeeding mothers makes sense. Studies show that breastfeeding mothers miss less work to care for sick infants than mothers who feed their infants formula. Employer medical costs also are lower for breastfed babies.
Supporting breastfeeding makes good economic sense, and employers are starting to take steps to better support nursing mothers. For example, at our Thurston County Public Health and Social Services department, there is a small private space for women to breast-pump, or feed their babies, and flexible schedules help support the needs of families. Our community, working together, can support local families who are making healthy choices for their newest members.
Reach Dr. Rachel C. Wood, health officer for Thurston and Lewis counties, at 360-867-2501, woodr@co.thurston.wa.us, or @ThurstonHealth on Twitter.
Comments