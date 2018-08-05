Kingdom Hall fire in Lacey was not suspicious, fire official says

Kingdom Halls in Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm have been the recent targets of arson and vandalism, but a fire at a Kingdom Hall in Lacey was not suspicious, a fire official said.
A Kingdom Hall is a place of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched to the 6500 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast, just north of Lake Lois.
Fire crews arrived and discovered a ceiling fan that had triggered a fire in a closet, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said.
The fire damaged the contents of the closet and some attic space, he said.
Meanwhile, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, the Arson Alarm Foundation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $36,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for two arsons in Olympia, one in Tumwater and vandalism in Yelm.
Someone fired multiple rounds into the Yelm Kingdom Hall which caused more than $10,000 in damage.
