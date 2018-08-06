2 killed in wreck on SR 702, State Patrol says

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of McKenna on Monday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. on state Route 702 and Eighth Avenue South, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said.
Three people were unresponsive when troopers were dispatched, Batiste said, and two were dead by the time they arrived. The status of the third person is unknown at this time.
A utility pole was knocked down during the wreck and is blocking all lanes of SR 702, Batiste added.
A brush fire was started by the wreck, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments