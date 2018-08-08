Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors

Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.
Restaurant inspections for Aug. 8

By Olympian staff

August 08, 2018 05:45 AM

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Cascades Camp & Conference Center

22825 Peissner Road SE

July 27: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: External display therm read 42 F, recommend have them evaluated/fixed or provide interior monitoring therm. Chicken patties and other products in walk-in 43-44 F. Store PHFs at 41 F or less. Coffee bar already closed at 5 p.m.

Jack in the Box #8319

1635 Mottman Road

July 27: 15 red; 0 blue

Comments: Quat at 200 ppm. Three food worker cards missing. All food workers must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and provide inspector with copies within two weeks. Shredded cheese in one-door under counter reach-in at 44 F, ranch in front one-door reach-in at 47 F. Door broken off hinges, work order in for this unit. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: All items moved to walk-in. Front reach-in unit must only be used for non PHFs until unit is fixed. Provide inspector with work order when complete. Adjust/repair one-door reach-in unit and provide work order as well. Note: Monitor walk-in internal food temperatures as outdoor temperatures rise.

Encore Tea Bar

116 Fifth Ave. SE

July 25: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Chocolate milk, True one-door cooler, 35 F, OK. Provide cover for sample drinks and bread. Bakery Dome OK.

Elyse’s Catering

3238 Capitol Boulevard S

July 25: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Tomato, OK. Cheese (OK, thaw cycle). Re-use of five-gallon buckets is NOT allowed; they are not designed for washing. Replace at least 25 with NSF-approved containers by the end of August 2018. Note: Check with supplier that large can liners are food grade. Used for storing ice in freezer.

No violations found

Bay Mercantile (5025 Mud Bay Road NW)

Chevron Food Mart (826 Union Ave. SE)

Chevron Mini-Mart #1105 (670 Trosper Road SW)

The Olympia Center (222 Columbia St. NW)

Sensational Cajun (9323 Martin Way E)

