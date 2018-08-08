Restaurant inspections for Aug. 8

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Cascades Camp & Conference Center
22825 Peissner Road SE
July 27: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: External display therm read 42 F, recommend have them evaluated/fixed or provide interior monitoring therm. Chicken patties and other products in walk-in 43-44 F. Store PHFs at 41 F or less. Coffee bar already closed at 5 p.m.
Jack in the Box #8319
1635 Mottman Road
July 27: 15 red; 0 blue
Comments: Quat at 200 ppm. Three food worker cards missing. All food workers must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain and provide inspector with copies within two weeks. Shredded cheese in one-door under counter reach-in at 44 F, ranch in front one-door reach-in at 47 F. Door broken off hinges, work order in for this unit. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Corrected: All items moved to walk-in. Front reach-in unit must only be used for non PHFs until unit is fixed. Provide inspector with work order when complete. Adjust/repair one-door reach-in unit and provide work order as well. Note: Monitor walk-in internal food temperatures as outdoor temperatures rise.
Encore Tea Bar
116 Fifth Ave. SE
July 25: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Chocolate milk, True one-door cooler, 35 F, OK. Provide cover for sample drinks and bread. Bakery Dome OK.
Elyse’s Catering
3238 Capitol Boulevard S
July 25: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Tomato, OK. Cheese (OK, thaw cycle). Re-use of five-gallon buckets is NOT allowed; they are not designed for washing. Replace at least 25 with NSF-approved containers by the end of August 2018. Note: Check with supplier that large can liners are food grade. Used for storing ice in freezer.
No violations found
▪ Bay Mercantile (5025 Mud Bay Road NW)
▪ Chevron Food Mart (826 Union Ave. SE)
▪ Chevron Mini-Mart #1105 (670 Trosper Road SW)
▪ The Olympia Center (222 Columbia St. NW)
▪ Sensational Cajun (9323 Martin Way E)
Comments