Bad Lip Reading: Thurston County Fair 2018

Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. The cat pictured was named Olly, a seventh mutilated cat found in Olympia on Sunday, Aug. 5.
A 6-month-old orphaned grizzly bear cub has arrived at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. He was born near Nome, Alaska, and his mother was killed by poachers. He soon is to be joined by an orphaned yearling from Montana.
“That was a low point for me, as well. I feel very strongly about that,” Trump, a White House adviser, said at an Axios event in Washington. She also said she didn't consider the media an enemy of the people.
Although work on the massive Town Center Tacoma development has slowed, architectural renderings reveal what could become a new showpiece of south downtown that includes apartments, condos and retailers.
State Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, 48, has released a video statement defending himself against accusations of inappropriate behavior before the pending release of an investigation into his conduct done by Central Washington University.
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
Bears sightings have been abundant this summer. Now Jeff Tjernagle can count himself among the visited after his surveillance camera captured a large black bear wandering through his backyard in the Cana Rana neighborhood of Gig Harbor last Saturday.