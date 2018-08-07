Coeur d’Alene --> Cascades --> Coast: Quadriplegic to ride electric wheelchair across Washington

Two years ago, Ian Mackay rode his electric wheelchair from Port Angeles, through Seattle and Pierce County and down to Portland to raise awareness for the need for accessibility in the outdoors.

This year, he’s got a bigger mountain to climb — the North Cascades Highway.

The San Diego native will start a journey from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and across Washington on Sunday with hopes of making it to his home near Port Angeles two weeks later.

“Getting over the Cascades is going to be a huge challenge,” Mackay said.

Mackay’s planned, 475-mile, 13-day route comes with about 25,000 feet of elevation gain. But Washington Pass was the best route, in part because state Route 20 sees less traffic than the other available mountain passes. The full route, as well as day-to-day breakdowns and options to donate are available at iansride.com.

Snoqualmie Pass wouldn’t work for two reasons, Mackay said: Construction is a complicating factor, and the dirt Palouse to Cascades Trail would be too far from Mackay’s support van if something were to go wrong.

Stevens Pass was another option, but, “On the West Side of the Cascades, they call that the Trail of Death,” Mackay said. “There’s a lot of bike deaths in the recent past.”

Mackay’s wheelchair can go about 7 mph on flat land and he has a range of about 50 miles per day — on flat ground — thanks to additional lithium batteries attached to the back of his chairs. The batteries are attached with a quick release, so the three bicyclists accompanying Mackay can remove them from the wheelchair if anything goes awry.

Another challenge for Mackay will be the Eastern Washington heat: because of his quadriplegia, his body no longer can regulate its temperature. Fortunately, Spokane is forecast to have a high temperature of 84 degrees, a far cry from the 100-plus-degree heat expected there midweek.





“The elevation should give us a little reprieve from the heat,” Mackay said. “There’s a little more shade with the trees up there.”

Mackay’s bicycle envoy will spray him down with water periodically to mimic the cooling effects of sweating, and he again will have an umbrella affixed to his wheelchair to help keep him shaded.

Mackay was paralyzed in a bicycle accident a decade ago, when he hit a tree while a student at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He was ventilator-dependent for the first year after his injury, but now only uses a ventilator when he is sleeping.

He began to go outside as an antidote to sitting in front of the television all day and found that it greatly improved his quality of life. Now, he uses his platform as a way to increase awareness for the need for alternative infrastructure for bicyclists, wheelchair users and other people who don’t drive.

“Really, I’m partnered with the bike community,” Mackay said. “Everything that benefits them benefits me.

“I think, be it moms and strollers, be it bicyclists, be it dog-walkers, I want any alternative infrastructre we can get.”

For what he accomplished with his first multi-day wheelchair adventure — including raising $5,000 for charity — Mackay was named Washingtonian of the Day by Gov. Jay Inslee, and he was named the 2017 Washington Bikes person of the year.





“I think the first time was seeing if I could do it,” Mackay said. “Now, I want to encourage others, too.”