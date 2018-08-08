Rochester man hit by car while walking on Highway 101, State Patrol says

A 39-year-old Rochester man was hit while walking on U.S. Highway 101 in Grays Harbor County late Tuesday, according to Washington State Patrol.
The man was walking in the middle of the northbound lane on U.S. Highway 101 about 13 miles north of Raymond when he was struck by a Audi sedan driven by a 72-year-old Seattle man traveling in the same direction.
The Rochester man was injured and airlifted to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. The driver of the sedan, whose car sustained minimal damage, was not charged with a crime and drove from the scene.
WSP said it is unknown at the time if drugs or alcohol were involved.
