Brush fire in west Olympia blocks train traffic

A 2-acre brush fire near railroad tracks in Olympia briefly stopped train traffic Wednesday afternoon.
Olympia firefighters responded to the fire near RW Johnson Road Southwest and Mottman Road Southwest shortly before 1 p.m. The fire was climbing a hill and threatening a nearby Pepsi plant and other industrial buildings.
Railroad traffic was stopped while fire crews were on scene. The fire was extinguished within an hour.
No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause has yet to be determined.
Thurston County fire districts 9 and 13 and crews from the state’s Department of Natural Resources also responded.
