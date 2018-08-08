Firefighters work to put out a 2-acre brush fire near RW Johnson Road Southwest and Mottman Road Southwest on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters work to put out a 2-acre brush fire near RW Johnson Road Southwest and Mottman Road Southwest on Wednesday afternoon. Courtesy photo Olympia Police Department
Brush fire in west Olympia blocks train traffic

By Abby Spegman

August 08, 2018 04:42 PM

A 2-acre brush fire near railroad tracks in Olympia briefly stopped train traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Olympia firefighters responded to the fire near RW Johnson Road Southwest and Mottman Road Southwest shortly before 1 p.m. The fire was climbing a hill and threatening a nearby Pepsi plant and other industrial buildings.

Railroad traffic was stopped while fire crews were on scene. The fire was extinguished within an hour.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. The cause has yet to be determined.

Thurston County fire districts 9 and 13 and crews from the state’s Department of Natural Resources also responded.

