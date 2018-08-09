Leave the Discover Pass at home. Another free day at Washington state parks is coming up

Want to play in a state park but not pay for a pass? Put Aug. 25 on the calendar.
Free entrance will be allowed then to more than 100 state parks, according to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
That means a Discover Pass won’t be necessary.
“The National Park Service is celebrating its birthday this year as ‘something new for 102,’” State Parks Director Don Hoch said. “We think that’s a great idea, and we encourage visitors to take advantage of the free day by visiting a park they’ve never been to before or by trying a new activity at a favorite park.”
Legislation was created in 2011 requiring a Discover Pass to access state parks, and also allowed the Parks and Recreation Commission to designate as many as 12 free days each year.
If you miss Aug. 25, the other free dates this year are Sept. 22 and Nov. 11.
