A bat found on a sandbar by the Chehalis River has tested positive for rabies

A bat found at Lintott/Alexander Park in Chehalis last week has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.

Officials say the bat was found on a sandbar by the Chehalis River on Aug. 4 and turned over to the public health department. Testing this week showed the bat had rabies.

The county is asking anyone who came in contact with the bat to call Lewis County Public Health and Social Services at 360-740-1222. Any person or animal that may have had contact with the bat or its saliva is at risk of getting rabies.

So far the county hasn’t received reports of human or animal contact with the bat.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rabies is usually spread to humans via animal bites or scratches. It can spread through saliva if it comes into contact with the eyes, nose or throat, or open cuts and wounds, according Dr. Rachel Wood, Lewis County’s public health officer.