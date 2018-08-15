Motocross champion brings talents to Grays Harbor for summer camp

Imagine Russell Wilson hosting a youth passing clinic in South Sound. It was the motocross equivalent this week when Ryan Villopoto came to the Grays Harbor ORV Park to host a summer camp.
Villopoto, one of Washington state’s most successful motocross riders, was among a staff made up of top competitors that included Adam Cianciarulo, Darian Sanayei, Jake Weimer, Ivan Tedesco and Tommy Weeck.
“The whole basis around the camp is to (give campers) access to guys like Adam, myself, Darian that they normally just see on TV,” Villopoto told The Olympian.
“We want to give to the people of the Northwest — you know because we are pretty disconnected from Southern California where it’s the Mecca for motocross and supercross.”
The four-day camp is broken down by age group, with each set of riders on one of four courses at the park and kids as young as 4 years old being taught proper riding techniques and how to take on jumps.
Cianciarulo and Sanayei are both recovering from recent ACL reconstruction surgeries. Cianciarulo was relatively active during his training sessions, coaching riders on how to take the inside lane on tight turns.
Despite walking with a limp, Sanayei said he was happy to be at the camp.
“It’s the sport we love and I like to help others,” Sanayei said. “If I can’t be racing, I’m still around the atmosphere.”
For campers, the chance to learn from some of their idols was a unique experience.
“It’s actually really cool getting a different standpoint from what you see them doing versus what goes on in their heads when they’re riding,” said 16-year-old Cayden Clements, who travels across the state competing in races. “It’s people that actually know firsthand what goes on on the track.”
The camp even drew some spectators.
John Madden of Olympia was driving back from Montesano on state Route 8 when he saw the riders on the course. A rider himself, Madden said he was intrigued.
So he pulled off the highway, drove into the park and walked over with his 4-year-old son, Bear — and found himself in shouting distance of Villopoto, a motocross legend.
Next year, he said, Bear will be on his dirt bike instead of in the stands.
