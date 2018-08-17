Climbing Vance Creek Bridge for a selfie is illegal, but that’s not stopping anyone
Vance Creek Bridge, the second tallest arched railroad bridge in the U.S., has become a magnet for young people to illegally climb it and shoot selfies for social media. The bridge, located in the Olympic Mountains, is dangerous, says its owner.
Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.
Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.
Quick videography by local residents – John Waldron, Kathleen Treichel and Skylar Jacobson – produced vivid documentation of the plane stolen by a ground crew member at Sea-Tac Airport veering frighteningly close to homes in the South Sound.
Courtney Jensen Junka recorded this dramatic footage of the turboprop passenger plane stolen from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport flying low over Eatonville. The plane eventually crashed and caught fire on Ketron Island near Steilacoom Friday.
Paul Glassman of Lakewood rewrote his matrimonial vows the day of his wedding with the line, “Almonds don’t lactate” and the result has made him a viral sensation - with the help of “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.
Ryan Shearon pleaded not guilty at arraignment Friday, to charges related to a police chase Aug. 8, 2018 in Pierce County. Shearon allegedly pointed a gun at various sheriff’s deputies and Tacoma officers. A toy gun was found in his car.
Teachers across the country have been walking out of their classrooms demanding higher wages and better funding for their schools. The National Center for Education Statistics reported the states with the highest and lowest paid teachers.