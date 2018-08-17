Man charged with kidnapping found guilty only of lesser charge of unlawful imprisonment

Isaac J. Gusman was found not guilty Thursday on four of the five charges against him to related to the reported attempted kidnapping of a woman in Montesano in late May.
On the charges of first- and second-degree kidnapping and first- and second-degree attempted kidnapping, Superior Court judge Ray Kahler found Gusman, 41, not guilty. Kahler cited what he considered to be a lack of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Gusman at any time threatened to use deadly force against the victim, a requirement for a guilty verdict for those offenses, he said.
However, Gusman was found guilty of unlawful imprisonment. Kahler found the victim’s testimony convincing, along with that of the witnesses and investigators who observed the victim moments after the attack, including witnesses who heard screams and one who saw the victim running down the street with arms flailing.
The prosecution had alleged that Gusman used a handgun in the commission of the crime. However, Kahler said at no time during the trial did he find definitive proof that a handgun or other deadly weapon was used. He said the victim was able to give a full physical description of the suspect down to the clothing he was wearing, but could not give a description of a weapon.
Gusman will remain in the county jail until his sentencing Aug. 27.
