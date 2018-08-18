Have a Yabba-Dabba-Doo time at the Olympia Pet Parade

Prehistoric creatures of all shapes and sizes filled the streets of Olympia for the 89th annual Pet Parade with the theme "Dawn of the Dinosaurs."
By
Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Crime

Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.