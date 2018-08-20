Thurston County under air quality alert due to smoke from wildfires

Thurston County is under an air quality alert Monday, August 20 due to smoke from wildfires in British Columbia. Some improvement is anticipated late Wednesday.
Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.