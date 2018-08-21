Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump’s former campaign chairman

Paul Manafort joined the Trump campaign in March 2016. On July 31, 2018, his trial for bank and tax fraud began. Here's what happened in between.
The origins of the Second Amendment

The Second Amendment provides U.S. citizens the right to bear arms. But why did the Founding Fathers create it and how did it become a part of the Bill of Rights?

Community remembers Lindsey Baum

Family, friends, searchers and law enforcement gathered at Evergreen Christian Community to remember Lindsey Baum, the 10-year-old McCleary girl who disappeared in 2009.