Relief from poor air will be brief, smoke most likely to return this weekend

Thursday was the first day of relief for South Sound residents as the smoke that’s been plaguing the region for two weeks finally cleared out.
But the respite will probably be short, as the National Weather Service is predicting that the smoke will return this weekend.
Right now, there are more than 25 fires burning in British Columbia and on Vancouver Island. The weather service said that winds from the northwest will likely move smoke from those fires back into the South Sound.
As of Thursday afternoon, however, the Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater area had an air quality index of 17, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which classifies that as “good.” That mark is a stark contrast from Tuesday, when the local index was 184, or “very unhealthy.”
Meanwhile, residents can expect temperatures to drop. The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average temperatures for the rest of August. Over the next 10 days, high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to 80, and lows will be in the low 50s.
Comments