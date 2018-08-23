Alabama pastor believes ‘witchcraft’ is endangering Trump’s presidency

Witnesses reported what they thought was an abduction attempt Wednesday night on the walking trails at Heritage Park in Olympia. On Thursday, Washington State Patrol said a credible tip led them to the perpetrators and called the event a hoax.
Heavy smoke in western Washington obscures the view across Tacoma's Tideflats as seen from S. 9th St. on August 20, 2018. Pierce County is under an air quality alert but the latest National Weather Service map shows improvement by Wednesday.
A woman leaves Tapatio Restaurant in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday after bagging the donation jar for Heydi Rivas-Villanueva's family. Heydi, 7, was killed when caught in the crossfire of a gunfight outside the restaurant on Aug. 11.
Vance Creek Bridge, the second tallest arched railroad bridge in the U.S., has become a magnet for young people to illegally climb it and shoot selfies for social media. The bridge, located in the Olympic Mountains, is dangerous, says its owner.
Jeremy Simon, 37, of Roy was charged in the hit-and-run death of Eatonville resident Susan Rainwater in Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The 66-year-old grandmother was struck on state Route 7 near Eatonville last Thursday.