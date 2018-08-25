Hang gliders flock to skies above Riffe Lake

Fourteen hundred feet above Riffe Lake, Larry Jorgensen watches a wind sock flutter in the breeze.
“Are you ready to fly?” he asks, hoisting the hang glider up.
the ramp atop Dog Mountain.
The sock shifts as a crosswind moves on the top of Dog Mountain.
“Let’s go!” he says as he runs toward the drop-off.
Jorgensen is part of a group of hang gliders who make their flights from Dog Mountain near Glenoma. On the east end of Riffe Lake, the site features near-constant winds that funnel their way through a gap in the Cascades, then crescendo up the mountain, forming strong updrafts by the time they reach the launch platform.
“This is probably the best site in Washington,” said Aaron Swepston, another Dog Mountain regular. “It’s soarable more times than anywhere else in the state.”
Since the mountain was first flown in 1974, it’s become a hotbed for hang gliders, whose contraptions frequently color the weekend skies above the lake’s blue waters. It hosted the hang gliding national championships in 1976, and it’s become a go-to site for many of the region’s gliders ever since.
Jorgensen has leapt from this spot countless times over 30-plus years, making the run until he’s dangling in a harness, practically weightless, as the trees glide by underneath. There’s no engine noise, and the turns of the glider overhead don’t jostle.
Mount Rainier appears over slopes that had obscured it down below. A few boats trace white wake lines through the lake. The wind ramping up the mountain keeps him elevated, so long as the glider stays above its slope.
“This is our engine,” Jorgensen says.
Part of hang gliding is being able to read terrain, to know how the landscape will affect the invisible force that keeps gliders aloft.
“If we could see the wind, none of us would fly,” Jorgensen jokes.
Swepston put it another way.
“It’s kind of like surfing, but it’s in the air,” he said. “You have this interactive relationship with the air and the air currents. It’s constantly moving, you don’t see it. It’s invisible, but it has texture, it has motion, it has dynamics. You fly those, and you feel it. You have to learn to do that blind, but you recognize the terrain, the shape of the mountains, and the way the wind is going to split and part and go around it, and what’s going to go up.”
In 1980, when Jorgensen was dating his now-wife, Tina, the pair were passionate about rock climbing. But when they reached the summits, they wanted more.
“You get to the top of a mountain and go, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have a hang glider right now?’” he said.
So they took lessons. As they got more and more involved in the sport, they kept making return trips to Dog Mountain. Over the years, their daughters learned to fly, and now they’re taking their grandkids on tandem flights. They moved to Randle to have their favorite sport – and their favorite spot – nearby.
Tina Jorgensen laughed when recalling that journey, all the way from the early, rebel days of the sport.
“Now grandmas and grandpas fly,” she said.
Tina once went on a flight a week after giving birth, and she’s always gone to great lengths to get into the air.
“Sometimes we can’t even (drive) all the way to the top, and we’ve carried our gliders the rest of the way in the snow and still can punch off,” she said.
The mountain property is owned by Port Blakely Tree Farms, which allows hang gliders access to the service road leading to the top, provided they’re certified. They must buy into the group’s liability insurance to get a copy of the key that opens the gate. The landing zone on the shore of the lake is owned by Tacoma Power and maintained by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. It’s been a good arrangement, but the Jorgensens are concerned some well-meaning conservation efforts could threaten the landing zone in the future.
For now, the site remains a hang glider’s paradise.
“It’s an awesome thing, in the true sense of the word,” said Kerie Swepston. “This is as close as I can find to religion.”
She picked up hang gliding 30 years ago at Dog Mountain, when she got offered a half-price tandem flight. At the landing field, Aaron one-upped her instructor by offering free lessons if she was serious about learning. Soon after, she accompanied him to an aerobatics competition in Telluride, Colorado.
“Fifty bucks of groceries lasted us the whole week, we went to Telluride, and he competed and we were engaged within two months,” she said.
For the Swepstons and the Jorgensens, hang gliding is a family affair. One of the Jorgensens’ daughters was the flower girl at the Swepstons’ wedding. Both have been present at the births of each other’s children. The Swepstons’ daughter met her husband through the sport.
“If it wasn’t for the family thing, it wouldn’t work,” said Larry Jorgensen. “It takes a lot of your time, so you have to make it an adventure for the whole family. We’re always out and about. Flying’s just part of that.”
Tina noted that the Dog Mountain location offers camping, swimming and biking opportunities, making it a perfect place to keep the family occupied for the weekend, even when everyone isn’t flying.
The sport tends to facilitate kinship.
“In a lot of other sports, you want someone to fail,” said Aaron Swepston. “In this sport, if you fail, it could be really bad, catastrophic, you could die. We have a different perspective. We don’t want people to screw up, we want people to succeed. We have a family attitude.”
Aaron Swepston put words to what it’s like to soar through the skies but feel like you belong, that your presence is unobtrusive.
He describes flying parallel to eagles, maintaining similar flight paths, feeling like a peer in the sky in a way a jet engine would never allow. It’s this sense that makes hang gliding unique, that man can be an almost natural presence in the air, that the chop of a propeller isn’t a prerequisite to soar.
“It feels really natural, because it’s natural air, natural birds, natural land,” he says. “But it’s completely foreign to most people.”
Comments