Lakewood woman identified as victim of Friday’s fatal crash near Yelm

The victim of Friday’s fatal vehicle accident on state Route 510 west of Yelm has been identified.
The Washington State Patrol said Virginia Attanasio, 49, of Lakewood died in the crash just south of Yelm Highway SE.
The State Patrol said Attanasio’s 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt left the roadway and then over corrected into oncoming lanes where it struck two other cars. A fourth car hit the resulting collision.
A 56 year old Yelm man driving a Ford Transit Connect van was injured and transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Attanasio’s car struck the van head-on.
The road was blocked for over three hours as the scene was investigated and cleared.
