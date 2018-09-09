Fire damages apartment building in Olympia that had no alarms or sprinkler system

Fire damaged an apartment building on Cherry Street in Olympia on Saturday, and fire officials discovered later that the building didn’t have a fire alarm or sprinkler system, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
No one was hurt in the fire, although there was enough damage that potentially all of the residents will be displaced. Olympia fire is working with the Red Cross to help those residents, according to a news release.
About 3 p.m. Saturday, Olympia fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building fire in the 1000 block of Cherry Street Southeast. They arrived to find a 3-story building. Flames were visible from a second-floor apartment, which also extended to the apartment above it on the third floor and to the roof of the building.
Initial property damage is estimated at $400,000. The building was home to 16 apartments.
Olympia fire was assisted by Lacey Fire District 3. A second call also went out to Tumwater fire, South Bay Fire District 8 and McLane/Black Lake, but those units ultimately were not needed.
