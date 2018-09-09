Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.
By
How do charter schools work?

Education

How do charter schools work?

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws.

What to expect during a traffic stop

Traffic

What to expect during a traffic stop

In this edition of Good to Know, Sergeant Julie Judson shows the basics of Washington State Patrol traffic stops, and how drivers can assist with safety for both motorists and the officers.

Kavanaugh declines to shake Parkland parent’s hand

Local

Kavanaugh declines to shake Parkland parent’s hand

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

Crime

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service