Tumwater remembers victims and heroes of 9/11 with annual ceremony.

An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.
About 200 people marched to City Hall to demand an inquest into the perplexing death of 56-year-old Yvonne McDonald, found bruised and unconscious just blocks from her westside Olympia apartment last month.
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
