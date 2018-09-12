Drivers pass a yard sign against the “missing middle” zoning-related changes on Boulevard Road Southeast in Olympia.
Olympia City Council OKs most of ‘missing middle’ plan, but asks for changes ahead of vote

By Abby Spegman

September 12, 2018 10:39 AM

The Olympia City Council gave initial approval to most of a plan to promote infill housing at its meeting Tuesday. But it asked for more information on parking and changes to a proposal to build around bus lines before it votes.

For more than a year, city staff and officials have considered the “missing middle” plan, a series of zoning-related changes that would allow for more housing types to be built in the city’s low-density residential neighborhoods.

The city’s planning commission recommended the plan earlier this summer after months of deliberations.

On Tuesday, the City Council gave initial approval to the majority of the plan. But members expressed interest in changing a proposal to allow for larger developments — including triplexes, fourplexes and courtyard apartments — near existing bus lines.

Council members suggested bus lines should be developed around housing, not the other way around.

Olympia is considering zoning changes to allow more in-fill housing. “Missing middle” housing refers to things like duplexes, triplexes, tiny homes and mother-in-law apartments – anything between a single-family home and a large apartment building.

Members also asked for more information on the availability of on-street parking. The plan requires courtyard apartments, duplexes, townhouses, triplexes and fourplexes provide more off-street parking where on-street parking in “not available.”

The council’s land use committee will take up some of these questions at its meeting Sept. 20, after which the full council will vote on the “missing middle” plan.

