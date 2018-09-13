Car fire closes tunnel on Capitol Campus

A vehicle fire closed the tunnel at 14th Avenue Southeast under the Capitol Campus on Thursday morning, according to the Capitol Campus’ emergency alert Twitter account.
The vehicle was in an eastbound lane and fully engulfed, according to a tweet.
The westbound lanes of the tunnel reopened at about 7 a.m. and the eastbound lanes were open shortly after that.
No injuries were reported, according to Olympia Fire Department. Heat set off sprinklers and a public works crew was called to replace them.
