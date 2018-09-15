Out of the Darkness March draws hundreds to Olympia

Teachers and other school employees were in high spirits as they learned about the latest contract offer at Mount Tahoma High School on September 14, 2018. The expectation was there would easily be enough votes to accept the offer.
An obscured view of the plane crash site where two men died in the hills above South Sound Speedway near Rochester Friday. West Thurston Fire Authority said the men were 20 to 30 years old, and were flying an experimental home-built plane.
Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese rules in favor of the Tumwater School District's request for an injunction to end the week-long teachers strike, but stops short of setting a return date.
Amid the din of a striking teachers rally outside district offices on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, Tacoma school officials outline the compensation package offered during the latest bargaining session at a press conference.
An armed robber was shot at by Pierce County sheriff’s deputies early Monday after he refused to drop his gun outside the Walmart in the 20300 block of Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. He later fatally shot himself.
Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.
About 200 people marched to City Hall to demand an inquest into the perplexing death of 56-year-old Yvonne McDonald, found bruised and unconscious just blocks from her westside Olympia apartment last month.
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.