Out of the Darkness March draws hundreds to Olympia

The annual fundraising march for suicide awareness and prevention draws hundreds of family and friends in a move to open conversations and promote healing.
By
Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Two men are reported dead as emergency crews and FAA investigators have been called to the scene of an experimental aircraft plane crash southwest of Tenino, Washington.

Taking aim at the NorseWest Viking Festival

Water balloons were flying and battle armor was shining as warriors from the NorseWest Viking Festival in Rainier, Washington, take visitors back to a time of trebuchets, sword fighting and looting your enemy's castle.

How do charter schools work?

Charter schools are one option in the growing "school choice" movement. Funded by taxpayer money, these schools are growing nationally, though some states have yet to pass related laws.

What to expect during a traffic stop

In this edition of Good to Know, Sergeant Julie Judson shows the basics of Washington State Patrol traffic stops, and how drivers can assist with safety for both motorists and the officers.

