Head-on crash delays traffic on Bald Hills Road after tired driver crosses center line

An allegedly exhausted motorist triggered a head-on crash that delayed traffic on Bald Hills Road Tuesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The exhausted man, and a mother and her daughter, were transported to an area hospital, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
“At this time the extent of the injuries is unknown, but all (vehicle) occupants were able to talk to deputies,” she said.
About 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, the man was southbound on Bald Hills Road in the area of 128th Ave. SE when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck the mother and daughter’s northbound vehicle.
Motorists were urged to seek alternative routes.
