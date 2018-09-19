Police: Two girls say a man approached them while walking home from school

Shelton police responded to two reports of attempted kidnappings of young girls Tuesday afternoon, according to a police news release.
The first incident reportedly occurred at about 3 p.m. on the 2000 block of King Street. A 12-year-old girl was on her way home from school when a man in a light brown SUV approached her.
According to police, the man told the girl to get in the car “or he would ‘hurt’ her.” She screamed for help and ran away. A neighbor heard her and called police.
The suspect was described as a white man about 30 years old wearing an orange hat.
Another report of a possible attempted kidnapping came at 4:40 p.m. An 8-year-old girl was on her way home from school on K Street near Jefferson Street when a man in a light blue Jeep-type vehicle approached her and told her to go with him, according to police.
She ran home and told a family member what happened. In that case, the suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man with brown hair and glasses.
Police said they don’t know if the two incidents are related. They are working with Shelton School District and officers have been assigned to schools and nearby areas.
Anyone with information is asked to call 360-426-4441.
Comments