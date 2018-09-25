U.N. audience laughs as Trump promotes his administration’s accomplishments

President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
By
The relationship between alcohol and sexual assault

Crime

The relationship between alcohol and sexual assault

Although it is difficult to calculate the prevalence of sexual abuse due to underreporting, studies suggest alcohol plays a significant role in the potential for sexual abuse, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Shelton prison hosts first-ever 5K for inmates, staff

News

Shelton prison hosts first-ever 5K for inmates, staff

Washington Corrections Center (WCC) in Shelton, Wash. hosted their first-ever 5K race on Oct. 27, 2017. Thirty participants the WCC 1000-Mile Club included inmates and prison staff who ran the event on a track within the facility.

Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Latest News

Fatal plane crash near Tenino

Two men are reported dead after their experimental aircraft plane crashed Friday southwest of Tenino, Washington. The men were later identified as Edan Lifesong, 34, of Olympia and Brett Lamphere, 19, of Centralia.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service