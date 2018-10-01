Car burned while parked under apartments

Fire damaged a car Saturday afternoon in Olympia that was parked in an area underneath apartments, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
Although a potentially dangerous situation, no one was injured and the apartment wasn’t evacuated because the fire was contained to the vehicle’s engine, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Buchanan said Monday.
Damage to the car is estimated at $3,000. It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started, he said.
Fire crews were dispatched to the three-story apartment building in the 500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
