A car crash has closed the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater, according to the Washington State Patrol. toverman@theolympian.com Tony Overman

Rollover collision slows traffic on southbound I-5 in Tumwater; backup extends to Highway 101

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

October 02, 2018 02:48 PM

A one vehicle rollover has closed the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater near Exit 99, according to the state Department of Transportation and Washington State patrol.

The crash happened about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

The vehicle drove off the road to the right and then rolled over into a body of water and came to a stop, partially submerged. One person has been taken to an area hospital, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.

