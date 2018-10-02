Rollover collision slows traffic on southbound I-5 in Tumwater; backup extends to Highway 101

A one vehicle rollover has closed the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater near Exit 99, according to the state Department of Transportation and Washington State patrol.
The crash happened about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
The vehicle drove off the road to the right and then rolled over into a body of water and came to a stop, partially submerged. One person has been taken to an area hospital, Trooper Johnna Batiste said.
