Timberland Library facilities committee to meet Wednesday on plan to downsize

The Timberland Regional Library Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, more than a week sooner than was scheduled prior to public outcry last week about a proposed capital facilities plan that would close nearly one third of the 27 Timberland libraries.
Jeff Kleingartner, TRL Communications Manager, said Monday that the meeting was moved up at the request of the library system’s board of trustees. Another meeting may take place on Oct. 16, the previously scheduled time, since it has yet to be removed from the calendar.
“(The board) may still decide to have that one as well,” Kleingartner said. “All we know is the board requested the (facilities committee) meeting, which with three of the seven board members isn’t a quorum, so they can talk about the capital facilities proposal.”
Facilities Committee members include Lewis County Trustee Brian Zylstra, Grays Harbor County Trustee Corby Varness and Mason County Trustee Brenda Hirschi.
A public comment period is not on the agenda for the meeting, which will take place at the Timberland Administrative Service Center, 415 Tumwater Blvd. SW, Tumwater, but the proceedings are open to the public.
“The way committee meetings are scheduled, there isn’t a public comment period like there is at full board meetings,” Kleingartner said. “Typically when it comes to facilities-related topics, the committee weighs in and brings a recommendation to a larger board meeting. (The public) could certainly interact with any of the trustees after the meeting, as much as the trustees have time for.”
