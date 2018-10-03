Power out at Thurston County courthouse, no timetable for return

The Thurston County courthouse complex in west Olympia near Lakeridge Drive is experiencing a power outage, a spokeswoman for the county said.
Meghan Porter said the county is currently working on resolving the issue, and that there is no estimated time for when power will be restored. The complex lost power at around 9 a.m. this morning.
Buildings 1, 2 and 3 are the structures effected by the power outage.
Porter said Thurston Superior Court is continuing with their calender for the day while the Auditor’s Office is continuing to do manual recording for essential documents. All other employees were sent home for the day though.
There was also a power outage at the courthouse complex on Sept. 25, but Porter said the two incidents are not related.
The county will continue to update their Twitter account with information about the power outage.
