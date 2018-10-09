Audio of Councilwoman Pam Roach’s profane outburst in a public meeting

A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.
President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
