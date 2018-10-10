Fire damages Beachcrest home

A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Sen. Susan Collins, from Maine, told protesters outside her office she would vote “yes” in a procedural vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination for Supreme Court Justice forward on October 5. They responded by yelling “no.”
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.