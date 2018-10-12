2 people are dead after suspected murder-suicide in Lacey

Two people are dead after a man shot a woman early Friday evening in Lacey. After the man shot the woman, he turned the gun on himself, according to Lacey police.
The 50-year-old man died at the scene, while the 41-year-old woman died at an area hospital. The incident happened near a craft retailer called Michaels.
About 5:45 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast shortly after the man and woman began arguing in the parking lot.
The 50-year-old man later pulled out a pistol and shot the woman several times in the chest, followed by a fatal self-inflicted wound, according to Lacey police.
The man and woman will be identified once next of kin have been notified. The incident is under investigation.
