Man killed after crashing into tree at Roy Y, State Patrol says

A man was killed Saturday night on state Route 7 after his truck crashed into a tree near the Roy Y, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Charles Bowman, 78, of Eatonville was driving south on SR 7 at the intersection with state Route 507 when his truck went off the road to the right about 9:15 p.m., State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said. The truck went through the grass median and struck a tree.
The man died at the scene. Pierce County medical examiners identified the man Sunday.
The roadways were blocked for more than an hour as troopers investigated the wreck. Troopers believe Bowman may have been intoxicated.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments