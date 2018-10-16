Vital services provided by the Pierce County Library System

The Pierce County Library System is proposing a levy-lid lift on the Nov. 6 ballot which would increase the current tax rate from $40 per $100,000 taxable home value to $50 per $100,000. This video highlights some of its vital services.
Washington Supreme Court tosses out state’s death penalty

The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.

